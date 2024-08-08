Parent frustrated with change to bus route near busy road

A parent is voicing her frustrations, saying a change to a bus route has her kid walking a long distance along a busy road.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A mother is voicing her frustrations after she says Albuquerque Public Schools changed her child’s bus route.

Leaving her child to walk along a busy street alone.

“We can’t even let our kids stay home alone in the safety of their own homes until at least age 11 according to state law. But we want them to walk blocks and blocks just to get to public education? It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Vannessa Mellone, a frustrated parent at Albuquerque Public Schools.

Mellone said APS eliminated a bus stop that was just eight houses from her home.

“We’ve always had three bus stops in the neighborhood which allowed the kids to go not very far from home for bus access. But they’ve eliminated all the bus stops and made one central bus stop in the middle of the neighborhood,” she said.

Mellone said she heard from them that it was because the stop only served five kids.

With it gone, she said her young student had to walk along Juan Tabo Boulevard, near 4-6 lanes of zooming traffic, to get to her bus stop.

She felt that was unsafe.

“It’s making it so the kids have to walk really far to get to the bus. and these are little kids, elementary school-aged kids that really shouldn’t be left unsupervised like that,” she said. “And it’s terrifying that my child’s going to be walking along with no barrier between her and cars going.”

Mellone reached out to APS. She said a rep called her Wednesday to tell her they were putting the bus stop back.