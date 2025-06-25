Patrols keeps fireworks safe ahead of Fourth of July

e are just over a week away from Independence Day, but you know people will be setting off those fireworks early in the metro and the Four Corners.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — We are just over a week away from Independence Day, but you know people will be setting off those fireworks early in the metro and the Four Corners.

KOB 4 tagged along with a fire marshal who is making sure you and the people you buy your fireworks from stay safe this Fourth of July.

“My favorite part about being out here is whenever the kids are coming back from the lake, or they’re with their mom grocery shopping, and they come out here, and they’re like I want to buy fireworks, I want to buy fire works,” said Taylor McDaniel, a firework salesperson.

McDaniel is a familiar face in the firework business. She’s been working at a stand next to the Farmers Market in Flora Vista for about two years now. Whether it’s snappers or sparklers, helping people pick out their favorite firework, it’s part of the gig for her.

“They’re really excited about it, it makes me happy to see,” said McDaniel.

The other is making sure things are in tip-top shape for when people like Deputy Fire Marshal, Kendra Mohler, come around.

“We’re going around to make sure that they are in compliance with the fire code and making sure they’re operating safely and people can come in here and exit without getting hurt,” said San Juan County Deputy Fire Marshal Kendra Mohler.

This is just 1 out of 11 safety stops Mohler is making Tuesday.

“We want to make sure that the fuses are covered with tape,” Deputy Fire Marshal Mohler said.

If you wondered which fireworks can be used within the City of Farmington, the general rule of thumb is look at the label. If it says “caution” that means you’re good to go, but if it says “warning” remember to light these off outside of the city limits.

“We’re hoping that the adults are launching them off and the adults know better, but we will have patrols around,” Mohler said.

McDaniel says the checks are a big part of her work because safety is always number one on her list.

“I love when they do them because they check everything they make sure everything is safe for everybody to use, and we don’t have any accidents like that,” said McDaniel.