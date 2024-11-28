Judge sentences man accused of crashing into house, killing homeowner

Sitting in his favorite chair one moment, fighting for his life the next. Brian Peterson never knew what hit him last holiday season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sitting in his favorite chair one moment, fighting for his life the next. Brian Peterson never knew what hit him last holiday season.

It turned out to be a Ford expedition barreling into his Albuquerque garage, hitting another car and forcing it through Peterson’s back wall. Peterson died in the hospital.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 63-year-old Mark Castello to 15 years for it.

Peterson’s family was there Wednesday in court, and does not feel like justice was served. But they are happy that Castello will spend some time behind bars.

Castello’s primary charge is homicide by vehicle, a second-degree felony because he was drunk and high.

Prosecutors reached a plea deal getting the max of 15 years, with 10 years to be served behind bars and five-years suspended to be served on probation.

Family members were able to speak before sentencing. Peterson’s daughter spoke directly to Castello, saying how his actions destroyed their family and holidays will never be the same.

“Justice was not served. They don’t deem DWI homicides as a violent offense. Until that is deemed as what it is, a violent offense, justice won’t be served to any family that goes through something like this,” said Peterson’s daughter.

She’s talking about what New Mexico classifies as a serious violent offense, which would mean he’d have to serve 85% of his prison sentence as opposed to half, earning a day of good time credit for each day served.

On Dec. 28, 2023, Castello was behind the wheel driving impaired as his SUV crashed into Peterson’s car and forced the parked car into the home, fatally injuring Peterson who was sitting in his living room recliner.

Peterson’s family emphasized the impact to the families involved is felt forever.

As folks gather for this Thanksgiving holiday, it’s a reminder to speak up if someone’s had a few drinks, and be sure to let someone sober do the driving or catch you a cab.

