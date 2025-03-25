Pay It 4ward: Albuquerque barbers recognized for compassion

For Wayne Vineyard, a trip to his barber is about more than a haircut.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For Wayne Vineyard, a trip to his barber is about more than a haircut. That’s because with the shield of the cape, and the buzz of the clippers, comes conversation and opportunities for sharing.

“They have compassion, they’re willing to share an open ear, and willing to share encouragement with everybody. It’s an awesome thing to see that nowadays more than ever,” said Wayne Vineyard, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

He knows it’s not like that everywhere. He says his barbers, Harold and Drea Valdez at HD Barber Shop, are doing something different – taking clients and making them family.

“Realize that there really are people that care,” said Vineyard.

Vineyard says he learned Harold and Drea are those people when his wife was battling cancer.

“For about two years, she was fighting it with chemo and everything else. They were always calling and asking how she’s doing and if there’s anything they can do for us, and just awesome people,” said Vineyard.

The kindness extends far beyond Vineyard and his wife.

“I’ve seen on several occasions a single parent come in with three kids and only have enough for one haircut, and they tell them ‘Come on don’t worry about it,’ and I’ve just seen several acts of kindness and blessing people,” said Vineyard.

Inspiring him to Pay It 4ward back to them.

