Pay It 4ward: Children’s nurse recognized for going above and beyond

It can be scary to be in the hospital, especially when you're a kid. But, there's a group of dedicated people whose job is to help ease those fears.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It can be scary to be in the hospital, especially when you’re a kid. But, there’s a group of dedicated people whose job is to help ease those fears.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward helps a person who always goes above and beyond.

“This whole journey has just been a roller coaster in itself,” said Mariah Guzman, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

The roller coaster of childhood illness is something Mariah Rascon and her 9-year-old son Luis knows all too well.

“So Luis was born with spinal muscular atrophy type 2,” said Guzman.

It’s a terminal genetic condition that causes worsening muscle weakness. According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, children with type 2 typically gain the ability to sit, but not stand.

“We’ve dealt with sickness, hospital stays every single year. Surgery in itself is just hard on the body as far as recovery. It’s just hard to see your child hurt and cry and be in pain,” said Guzman.

Through it all, Mariah and Luis had support from the Child Life Team at UNM Children’s Hospital. It’s a group of specially trained people who supports children and their family’s emotional and cultural needs.

Among that group, one person really stood out.

“Alicia was just such a big role in all of this,” said Guzman.

She’s talking about child life specialist Alicia Sanchez. Mariah says she was there for them, especially when Luis underwent spinal fusion surgery.

“She helped me during my surgery before they put me the sleeping stuff. She was holding my hand when they were putting me to sleep and stuff,” said Luis.

“So she was just so comforting. Her voice, her attitude, her spirit was just wholeheartedly there for us during the whole time,” said Guzman.

“She talked to me before they took me back. And she had surgery, too, on her back for her spinal fusion. And she told me you have nothing to worry about,” said Luis.

With her nomination, Mariah wanted to not only thank Alicia for her support, but give child life specialists recognition for the work they do alongside doctors and nurses.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

Watch the video above for more.