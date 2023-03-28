Pay It 4ward: Community worker recognized for helping others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local woman has helped hundreds of refugees feel at home in the state over the past six years.

In tonight’s episode, KOB 4 helps one of her close friends and colleagues pay her service and kindness forward.

“​​She was born in Kabul, and had lived in a refugee camp in Pakistan for over a decade,” said Sayrah Namaste, Pay It 4ward nominator.

Sara Deewa came to Albuquerque as a refugee in 2016, and immediately started helping others transition into a new life.

“She speaks five languages, so she does a lot of interpretation. But she’s also just helping refugees with anything, from enrolling their children in school, getting bicycles to people who need transportation, helping with taxes, ESL classes. Just everything that a refugee needs to be able to start a new life here,” said Namaste.

Namaste met Deewa two months after she arrived in the United States.

“​​I just was really drawn to her because she’s outgoing, friendly, kind person,” said Namaste. “I just really find Sara inspiring, like I can’t imagine having to flee my country. To try to start a whole new life here, no family, knowing nobody. And, and just coming with such an open mindedness, such a desire to like have this new life and to help other people who’ve been in her shoes.”

Deewa is now a U.S. citizen, and the New Mexico delegate to refugee congress.

“She’s just been phenomenal in the work that she’s done all across the state,” Namaste said.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for more.