Pay It 4ward: Elementary teacher thanked for organizing soccer games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The power of having a person believe in us can make a big difference when challenges come our way. For the kids at Alamosa Elementary, Ms. Debbie is that person.

When she’s not encouraging them on the soccer field, she’s doing it in her second grade classroom.

“She’s awesome, she’s like the sweetest sweetheart teacher that does all the cool fun projects that you would want the kids to be in her class, Ms. Debbie,” said Julie Montoya.

Julie Montoya volunteers at the soccer games, mostly at the snack bar. She has a front row seat to Ms. Debbie and her Alamosa Bobcats.

“Oh, they love her. Ms. Debbie, they love her. She’s like mama, mama hen. She’s awesome,” Montoya said.

The teams play other elementary schools in the South Valley, and Ms. Debbie organizes it all.

“She makes it affordable for the kids to play when maybe otherwise they possibly wouldn’t be able to afford it. She ordered jerseys for the kids, there’s so many things I could make a list, she does so much,” said Montoya.

So it was our turn to Pay It 4ward.

