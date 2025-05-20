Pay It 4ward: Golden West community thanks property manager

Golden West is a 55 and older community in Rio Rancho. The people who live there are singing the praises of an employee who helps with everything they need and more.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Golden West is a 55 and older community in Rio Rancho. The people who live there are singing the praises of an employee who helps with everything they need and more.

“She is kind, positive, giving, she’s always there for you,” said Judy Stanley.

Stanley lives at Golden West condominiums in Rio Rancho. She has dozens of neighbors, all 55 and older.

“Everybody helps each other, everybody looks out for each other, which is really important in this stage of our lives,” said Stanley.

But the person who makes sure everybody is living their best lives.

“Her name is Debbie Roberts, and she is our property manager extraordinaire,” Stanley said.

Stanley says before Roberts began working there two years ago, the Golden West wasn’t so golden.

“People maybe are not as attentive to senior citizens and Debbie listens, she’ll look directly in your eyes and hear what you’re saying and provide solutions, and we didn’t really get that with the others,” said Stanley.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward.

Watch the video above for more.