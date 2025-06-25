Pay it 4ward Hotline: Albuquerque Sign Language Academy

KOB 4 is partnering with the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy and Valley Fence on Wednesday, June 25 to help the ASL Academy raise funds to ensure an accessible future for all people in New Mexico.

Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is a certified ASL-English dual language and tuition-free public charter school. Their mission is to provide all students, hearing and deaf, with a common language to expand their group of peers and promote an environment of inclusion.

Albuquerque Sign Language Academy currently serves 100 students in grades K-12. They also offer free community classes to members of the community who are associated with the school. That includes students’ friends and family who want to learn alongside their students.

Our Pay it 4ward hotline goes from 5-7 p.m. Watch KOB 4’s 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts Wednesday for more information, ways to donate, and how to enroll your student(s) in Albuquerque Sign Language Academy’s programs. For more information about Albuquerque Sign Language Academy, you can visit their website.