Pay it 4ward Hotline: Help the family of Fallen Officer Ontiveros

Local Non-Profit Ten-82 is coming together at the KOB 4 studio for a Pay it 4ward hotline Thursday, June 5 to help raise money for the family of fallen Bloomfield Officer Timothy Ontiveros, who died after being shot during a traffic stop on May 26.

Watch KOB 4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the numbers to call and donate – all donations will go to benefit Officer Ontiveros’ family.

A procession of officers escorted Officer Ontiveros June 3 on his final trip home from Albuquerque to Farmington.