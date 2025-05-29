Pay it 4ward Hotline: Horizons Albuquerque

KOB is partnering with Horizons Albuquerque Thursday, May 29 to help them raise funds to help New Mexican children access year-round education.

Horizons Albuquerque partners with families, communities, and schools to provide a summer academic and enrichment program to support students and families throughout the year.

Horizons Albuquerque helps students achieve an average of 6-8 weeks of improvement in reading and math over each summer session. Ninety-seven percent of Horizons students graduate from high school, compared to the 76% rate of graduation by APS students.

Watch KOB Thursday, May 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for more information, ways to donate, and how you can get your students to enroll in Horizons programs. You can also learn more about Horizons Albuquerque by visiting their website.