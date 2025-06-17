Pay it 4ward: Local nonprofit recognized for helping feral cats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Finding feral cats is no simple task, and then getting them the help they need can be tough, too.

It’s a problem Margaret Cordova faced recently.

“So I called them, and they came out and set up traps for me. They picked up the cats. They had them neutered, and they brought them back. They were wonderful,” said Margaret Cordova, a Pay it 4ward nominator.

It’s volunteers like Chelsea Winter that help Street Cat Hub help New Mexicans. They use a process known as “TNR,” or trap, neuter and return.

Once they’re trapped, they’re taken to be neutered to decrease the feral population. Then, they are safely returned to their former location.

It provides a massive benefit to people and animals, and not everyone knows about it.

“I didn’t even know this type of organization existed, you know? I just can’t say enough good things about them. They were awesome,” said Cordova.

It’s not just about TNR, but also about giving the cats some TLC.

So, it was return the favor and Pay it 4ward.

Watch the video above for more.