Pay It 4ward: Local woman thanked for hard work and words of wisdom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A lot of people look forward to their golden years, but the years leading up to them can be pretty golden, too, if you found your calling.

A local woman found her call to serve at an Albuquerque Community Center. KOB 4 caught up with her on her first week of retirement to Pay It 4ward for her years of hard work, and her countless words of wisdom.

Chris Skiba is adjusting to retired life after spending the past two decades as a custodian at the West Mesa Community Center.

“The building was immaculate, and it always stuck with me how happy she was and joyful,” said Raquel Cordova Martinez, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Almost every day, she had a to-do list of things to clean or fix, but also another mission: to make everyone who came through these doors feel welcome.

“And then that conversation kept happening for years on years until she found out about their grandkids, or their birthdays, their favorite colors,” said Martinez.

She came back to talk to fellow staff members, still attached to the place she called a second home, but also ready to get the ball rolling on a new chapter with new activities.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward.

