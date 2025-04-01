Pay It 4ward: Los Lunas teacher thanked for keeping Esports club going

We all know that what you do in school is critical to your future success, but what you do after school is key, too.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – We all know that what you do in school is critical to your future success, but what you do after school is key, too.

These days, a lot of after school programs are in jeopardy, not just in New Mexico, but across the country. It often takes the work of a very dedicated teacher to make sure they keep going. KOB 4 met one of those teachers at Los Lunas Middle School.

“He loves it. He gets to play games. I mean, what kid wouldn’t love to play games, especially after school?” said Chelsea Curliss, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

The Esports club has really taken off recently, but it could have been game over unless Michael Turpen stepped in.

“Mr. Turpen stepped up and volunteered to keep the club going here at the middle school for the middle school students,” said Curliss.

He volunteered his time, efforts, resources, and expertise to keep it going, giving an extra life to gamers.

“So, on the Switches, we mainly do Smash Brothers and Mario Kart. And then on the towers, the computers, we have Rocket League, a few people holding out on that and Fortnite are our main ones,” said Turpen.

“And as a teacher, I love him. He’s an awesome teacher. He’s here for the kids,” said Curliss.

It’s a virtual world, but we were about to surprise him with some cold, hard cash.

