Pay It 4ward: Retired APD officer recognized for helping those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Every day, Gina Rivera prepares lunches for people she may never meet.

“I make the sandwiches. I make 12 sandwiches, peanut butter, jelly, bread, which he supplies,” said Gina Rivera, a volunteer.

The lunches are packed away in a brown paper bag with a granola bar, chips and something special.

“He encourages us like to put any notes, any prayers, any anything extra that we want, to socks, anything that we want,” said Rivera.

Everything she’s doing isn’t costing her a penny.

“Nothing out of my pocket, it’s all bought and brought to me delivered. So I mean, including the baggies, the brown bags, the chips, the peanut butter, the jelly, the granola bars, yeah, everything,” Rivera said.

Gina says it’s all thanks to retired APD Officer Phil Baca. He supplies volunteers, like Gina, with everything they need to make sack lunches for the homeless.

“We’ll make the lunches, put him outside. He comes, picks him up. He has his truck full of lunches, like a ton of lunches. Then he goes, distributes them. He also gives, like, water and a soda, like a Coke, along with it. He asked for nothing, nothing in return,” said Rivera.

Along with other volunteers, Baca is able to deliver about 6,000 meals a month.

“I feel honored to be a part of what he does, you know?” said Rivera. “I feel blessed to help him do what he’s doing.”

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

Watch the video above for more.