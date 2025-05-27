Pay It 4ward: Santa Fe woman thanked for helping new families

One woman in Santa Fe has made it her mission the past decade to ease that burden for hundreds of families. That's why we're Paying It 4ward to her tonight.

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s hard enough having a newborn, even if money is no object. But for many, that challenge is made all the more difficult when basic essentials are hard to come by.

“She just always has the best interests at heart and follows through. If you need something here, she will get it and get it done,” said Pat Hodapp, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Kathie Enz is giving families a chance to give their children a good start in life after hearing what some families have to go through.

“That some babies actually would be sent home, and the parents did not have like a clothing outfit, and they actually went home in an old T-shirt,” said Hodapp.

That’s where the Santa Fe Woman’s Club and Library Association comes in.

Enz has chaired their annual baby shower for a decade to show local families they’re loved, taking a beloved event and adding to it.

“She just looked at it and said, ‘I bet I can find some more people.’ And she actually got members in their busy lives to come to her home and knit and quilt, and gather together to make things,” said Hodapp.

Many of the handmade items will end up with families under the care of La Familia Medical Center. They added some other items too for good measure.

