Pay it 4ward: Students thank local drama teacher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Backstage of the Bulldog theater, the walls talk with memories and messages of gratitude left behind by theater kids of the past.

For some high schoolers, drama is everything, especially with Mr. Ralph Adkins as their leader.

“The amazing amount of energy they bring is what’s helped me keep on,” said Adkins.

Adkins teaches drama and stagecraft at Albuquerque High School. His office tells its own story of a dedicated teacher who’s been at it for 45 years.

“I knew I was going to be a drama teacher. I worked professionally in theater, I’ve worked professionally in radio and television and other things, and it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. But mostly, I’ve wanted to work with kids who wanted to learn about the arts,” said Adkins.

Former student, Raven Martinez, says he had a big impact on who she is today.

“Me personally, I remember I got in drama to begin with to try to get over my stage fright,” Martinez said.

She says his classes helped her find her voice and her confidence.

“You can literally just talk to him, be like ‘Hey Mr. Adkins I want to talk to you about this,’ and he’ll listen with open ears and welcome you with open arms,” said Martinez.

So we helped her Pay it 4ward.

