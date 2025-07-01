Pay it 4ward: Warehouse worker recognized following crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s the kind of job that definitely requires a steady hand at all times.

“Man, we couldn’t do it without Nate. Nate the Great,” said Jake Banks, a Pay it 4ward nominator.

Temco Logistics handles appliances for Home Depot and the deliveries throughout Albuquerque and beyond. The general manager there relies heavily on the work ethic of Nate Castillo.

“He has pretty much the ultimate amount of responsibility on the p.m. side here. So, we really rely heavily on Nate, and I just can’t say enough good about him,” said Banks.

From ensuring the safety of all in the warehouse, to keeping tabs on drivers and their deliveries for the day, you wouldn’t know Castillo just had multiples surgeries after he was the victim of a car crash.

“I just can’t say enough about how grateful I am for knowing him and seeing his comeback story and being a small part of it here,” Banks said.

So it was time to Pay it 4ward.

