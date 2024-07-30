Pay It 4ward: Woman honored for helping children find their voice on stage

A local theater program for children is giving everyone their spotlight. Instead of turning people away, they're turning them into stars.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local theater program for children is giving everyone their spotlight. Instead of turning people away, they’re turning them into stars.

Tonight’s Pay It Forward helps a woman who is providing a stage for all of Albuquerque.

It’s the day before opening night, and the Heartstrings Theatre Company is putting the finishing touches on “Shrek the Musical” with the help of the theatre’s founder, Somer Sloan Corey.

“Oh, you will 100% know who she is when you walk in the door. She just wears her heart on her sleeve,” said Breann Thorpe, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

She has a big personality, but a bigger heart when helping these kids get a chance to find their calling. Thorpe has seen it firsthand through her daughter, Evelyn.

“She really just loves these kids just as her own and wants to make sure that they have a place to call their own,” said Thorpe.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

