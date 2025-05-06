Pay It 4ward: Woman recognized for helping make local parks accessible

For many children with disabilities, sometimes a trip to the playground can be lonely.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For many children with disabilities, sometimes a trip to the playground can be lonely.

Sydney Marable knows. She works with kids of all abilities as an occupational therapist at ExplorAbilities.

“Diagnosis can include autism, ADHD, we have kids with histories of trauma, and then of course neuromotor things like cerebral palsy,” said Marable.

They want to turn a dirt lot into a playground every kid can use. So she called on the expert, her friend Tona Rivera.

“Tona is helping us not only with the fundraising but also collaborating with the design on the project and making sure the space is really functional for people with all kinds of mobilities,” said Marable.

Rivera started the nonprofit Every Ability Plays Project. She helped design the playground at Loma Linda Community Center in southeast Albuquerque. It’s completely ADA accessible.

“I just thought she’s done so much, and I don’t think she gets paid for any of the work she does, and doesn’t really get celebrated a ton. So it felt like a good thing for her,” said Marable.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for more.