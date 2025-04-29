Pay It 4ward: Woman thanked for hard work in helping New Mexicans with disabilities

We all know the importance of staying active as much as possible. But it's not easy for people to stick with it each week, and it's even tougher for many New Mexicans with disabilities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We all know the importance of staying active as much as possible. But it’s not easy for people to stick with it each week, and it’s even tougher for many New Mexicans with disabilities.

But there’s a local group that has made it their mission to provide those opportunities, and it’s not just once a year or once a month.

“She greets us all with a hug and a ‘How are you?’ every week, and it filters down to the other families and clients. We’re all hugging each other. It’s a very positive organization,” said Elena Valencia, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Jessica Gutierrez runs an organization called Thrive New Mexico. Almost every week, they give adults with disabilities the chance to be active. One week they go fishing, the next week might be a pool party, or it could just be a relaxing day working on your golf game.

Elena Valencia and her son, Michael Segura, go to as many as they can.

“Well, it’s every week that they do something special. It could be kickball, it could be karaoke, it could be a walk down the bosque. It’s all fun,” said Valencia.

KOB 4 went to Thrive New Mexico’s annual luncheon for this surprise, and met a lot of people who say they can’t wait to see what Thrive will do next.

“We always look forward to it. As soon as that newsletter comes out, we’re looking to see what events are happening so I can take him,” said Corine Martinez-Chavez, a Thrive New Mexico supporter.

While, quite a few people checked their raffle tickets and came away with a variety of prizes, we were about to surprise Jessica with our own prize for her work with Thrive.

