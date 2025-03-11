Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for helping homeless pets

Meet her and learn about her efforts here.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It can feel easier to turn away from an issue than to take the time and courage to help – but not for one Albuquerque animal lover.

Pay It 4ward is honoring Annie Clark, a local woman who helps homeless pets and their humans.

“There’s two dogs I want to check on. I’ve been following them for a while. The owner will have them tied up, and he will be gone for two to three days,” Annie said.

Annie is out there multiple times a week, making sure homeless people’s pets are okay. Her trunk transformed into a mini pet store.

Maxine and Andrew Smith have seen Annie’s love for animals firsthand. Everything Annie hands out is either donated or paid for by her.

It’s not just for the animals. Annie also takes food, clothing and blankets for people living on our streets.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

