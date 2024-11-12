Pay It 4ward: Woman thanked for helping people with music

Tonight's Pay It 4ward helps a woman who is helping people overcome more than just a bad mood through the power of music.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you are ever having a bad day, and one of your favorite songs come on, do you feel that bad mood just melt away?

From Christmas classics to straight up classics, Healing Harmonies choir covers them all, with Nicole Gallegos leading the group.

“Nicole is very funny, uplifting. She spreads a lot of joy,” said John Kwait.

John Kwait is a dedicated member of the choir.

“I used to be in other choirs, but I find a lot of joy and satisfaction in this choir,” said Kwait.

This one is specifically for singers with some sort of brain change from a stroke, dementia, or some other neurological disorder.

“I have Parkinson’s, and there’s been study after study that shows music really can help brain function, brain stability,” Kwait said.

He says they only meet two times a month, but they’ve become two of his favorite times of the month.

“I’ve always sort of been a singer, and it’s really helped with my singing ability, and it just helps with learning new songs, learning new skills. So it just brings a lot of satisfaction to me,” said Kwait.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

