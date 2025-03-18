Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for helping young Latinas in New Mexico

She has been helping them through the organization she works with.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whether it’s out on the rapids or up at the Roundhouse, there are plenty of life lessons to be learned in New Mexico.

Monica Nunez plays a big role in those lessons and excursions for many young Latinas.

“Caring and giving, selfless. She just gives all of her time and energy. She’s a giver,” said Juan Larrañaga, Pay It 4ward nominator.

Nunez is the local director of the Mana Hermanitas Program. Larrañaga has seen firsthand the impact she’s made on Latina teens and girls.

“They go on excursions, they learn about education. They learn about how they can support each other, and they get to meet wonderful women in the neighborhood,” Larrañaga said.

It’s about providing mentorship for girls to succeed in their own lives. Then, they Pay it 4ward to other Latina women.

In addition to mentorship, the program could lead to a scholarship for the Hermanitas and a bright future at a place like UNM.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward to Nunez.

