Pay it 4ward: YMCA employee recognized for going above and beyond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Shared equipment, sweaty bodies and people pushing their limits. Gyms can be kind of gross, unless you have Ben.

“No matter what job you have, do the best at it and that’s Ben,” said David Kesner, a Pay it 4ward nominator.

Ben does janitorial work at the YMCA on Indian School. Maybe not the most glamorous job, but he makes the members feel like stars.

For David Kesner, who hits the gym at 5:30 in the morning five days a week, Ben’s dedication to keeping the place clean makes all the difference.

“So as soon as he comes to work he makes sure everything is in place, paper towels are loaded into the machine, and he goes above and beyond,” said Kesner.

So it was time to Pay it 4ward.

