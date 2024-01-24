Pedestrian hit by city bus in downtown Albuquerque

A pedestrian is critically injured after getting hit by a city bus in downtown Albuquerque near 1st Street and Gold.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pedestrian is critically injured after getting hit by a city bus in downtown Albuquerque near 1st Street and Gold.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the crash shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital.

Information is limited at this time.

