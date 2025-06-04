Pediatrician talks measles vaccinations following first case in San Juan County

The Department of Heath announced the first case for San Juan County, saying it's a toddler who did have their first dose of the vaccine.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — “For parents whose children are vaccinated, that have just noticed that we had a child who received a single dose of the vaccine but still got measles, I would say that for anything medical, for any biological system, nothing is 100%,” said Dr. Bradley Scoggins at San Juan Regional Medical Care.

Scoggins says the one dose is better than none at all when it comes to combating the quick spreading measles virus. This comes as another New Mexico county announced its first case following travel on a plane.

“Thankfully, we had been anticipating that we would probably see a case, just given how many cases have been around us, both in New Mexico and in Texas,” said Scoggins.

Scoggins says they’ve been preparing for their first measles case.

“So we did begin about two months ago, vaccinating babies starting at six months of age, where the routine vaccine schedule doesn’t usually start until 12 months,” Scoggins said.

The Department of Heath announced the first case for San Juan County, saying it’s a toddler who did have their first dose of the vaccine.

Even so, Scoggins wants to remind people while no vaccine is 100% effective, even one dose helps.

“While some people may get a breakthrough infection, it’s going to be very few, and the infection is going to be much more mild than it would be had they not received the vaccine. I believe this particular child was ill for a very short period of time and is already better,” said Scoggins.

For parents wondering if they should get vaccinated for their little ones, Scoggins says it certainly would help, especially if they’re not sure if they’re vaccinated.

“So for adult vaccines, and this comes up in the context of parents wanting to protect children, although don’t forget that parents and adults can get sick with measles as well,” Scoggins said.

Plus, Scoggins says it will help keep the spread of the virus at bay.

“Because we need an overwhelming majority of the population to be vaccinated against measles to prevent spread within the community. It’s called herd immunity,” said Scoggins.

