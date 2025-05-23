Peer support program helps Albuquerque paramedics manage mental health

During this EMS Week, within Mental Health Awareness Month, we're highlighting one service making local first responders' bad days a little better.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – During this EMS Week, within Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re highlighting one service making local first responders’ bad days a little better.

Stocking supplies at the start of a shift is second nature for Chance Echols, he’s been a paramedic for a decade now.

“Literally, somebody’s worst day of their life, right? And you call 911, and we show up, and we take care of you,” said Chance Echols, paramedic commander of Albuquerque Ambulance.

First responders are usually the ones doing the care taking, but sometimes they need to be taken care of too.

Echols needed that about five years ago.

“We come to work, and we do our job, and that’s kind of what we do, and we try to put everything aside,” said Echols. “I lost my brother to suicide, and I didn’t know how to really handle that. We come to work, and we deal with personal things, and you know, we see a lot of stuff too, and dealing with that on top of everything that we see is really tough.”

He turned to Albuquerque Ambulance’s peer support team.

“Having somebody there to listen to me really, really made a difference. And I think it really helped me during that time,” said Echols.

Now, he’s on the other side as part of that team, trained in active listening, and educated about depression, suicide, and childhood trauma.

Laura Nguyen, the agency’s social worker, does that training.

“Sometimes it’s a tough call. Sometimes it’s just the normal frustrations of life. It can really be anything, and we just try to be prepared to help folks. And a lot of times it’s just listening,” said Nguyen.

The peer support team has 26 members and four more are coming on board soon.

“They’ve got their own lives, they’ve got their own histories, and they want to be the best providers they can be so they can serve the city and the community,” Nguyen said.

She believes every time a new face comes through her door, she’s helping to chip away at the remaining stigma about mental health.

“It’s important to take that time to deal with the stress, so that it doesn’t get the best of you in the long run,” said Nguyen.