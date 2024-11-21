People protest banning books during APS board meeting

It was a very tense night at the Albuquerque Public Schools board meeting. There were heated conversations inside, and protests outside.

We’re told members of the political group Moms for Liberty showed up to the meeting, demanding the district remove certain books from all APS campuses.

The books they want banned all deal with LGBTQ issues. Books weren’t even on the meeting agenda Wednesday night.

But that didn’t stop dozens of people from making demands:

“In a country where kids can’t get tattoos, drink or rent cars. It is wrong to allow them to access pornographic and sexual materials.”

Outside the meeting, we saw protesters on both sides of the issue. In fact, Albuquerque police officers were there to make sure nothing got out of control, eventually sent everyone home.

Some of the folks there say the group’s message tonight isn’t one for the metro:

“Our community is inclusive, APS is inclusive and provides inclusive literature. It’s important for our students and our families.”

Moms for Liberty has chapters in Bernalillo and San Juan counties.