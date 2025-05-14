PESCO takes over 45 acres of San Juan County Industrial Park

Back in April, KOB 4 told you about all the improvements being made at the San Juan County Industrial Park to attract businesses.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – Back in April, KOB 4 told you about all the improvements being made at the San Juan County Industrial Park to attract businesses.

At one point, the county was taking offers for 190 acres. Now, we know who will be taking over some of those acres.

“We’re trying to increase employment for PESCO employees, and we’re trying to grow economic development in San Juan County and New Mexico, so it’s a big deal,” said Kyle Roads, president & CEO of Process Equipment & Service Company Inc.

Roads’ company will be taking over 45 acres at the Industrial Park. The plan is to bring 80 jobs and around $5 million in revenue a month.

This isn’t the first time PESCO is using part of the San Juan County Industrial Park. But, this time, they’re going to be manufacturing something completely different.

“We’re developing a product with a company in Albuquerque that we treat frack water using ozone,” said Roads.

From 2010 to 2020, PESCO built oil field storage tanks, but the facility became too expensive to operate.

“The economics of that building are totally different now than they were then,” Roads said. “They went in and put in $5 million worth of infrastructure improvements. And so we decided to bid on it and got it.”

Roads says the work they will be doing will have a major impact on our state.

“For manufacturing, each manufacturing dollar raises another $2.74 in spending other places, both upstream and downstream. And so it’s bringing in economic development. But all of this stuff is shipped. Mostly it’s shipped outside of the state, so it’s bringing money into the county. It’s bringing money into the state from other places,” said Roads.

MORE: