Photographer captures photo of wedding couple during tornado

PORTALES, N.M. – It turns out, the severe weather can provide an incredible background for wedding photos, at your own risk.

Both the bride and the photographer told KOB 4 they were expecting some severe weather later on in the night but thought they had more time. Turns out, Mother Nature gave them an unforgettable day.

“We started eating, and I hear someone say, ‘There’s a tornado, it’s getting windy, there’s a tornado right over there!’ And it was not even that far away from us,” said Daynnely Carrillo, the bride.

Her photographer, Chesnea Clemmons, was taking photos outside and knew it was a once in a lifetime shot.

“I could see the funnel clouds starting to happen, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh this is really going down,’” said Clemmons.

She added that it was an unforgettable shot she had to capture for the happy couple.

“You can freak out in those moments, or we can embrace them and roll with them, and that is exactly what we chose to do; embrace it and make it an unforgettable moment for them,” she said.

“It was kind of crazy I was kind of freaking out, but I was an amazing shot, Chesnea was perfect!” said Carrillo.

The bride said she saw rain in the forecast, but they weathered the storm and now have another story to tell about their wedding day.

“It was really really memorable that that happened on our actual wedding day, so freaking out, but it was totally fun,” she said.

The picture is taking the internet by storm, Clemmons said it’s exciting to share her work with a wider audience.

“I am still in awe about it. Humbling but also just a blessing in it’s own way,” said the Photographer.