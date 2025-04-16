Photos and video released from deaths of Gene and Betsy Hackman

New details were released Wednesday on the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy.

SANTA FE, N.M. – New details were released Wednesday on the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy.

Santa Fe County released hundreds of photos and videos from the scene of their Santa Fe home.

A judge ruled the county had to make some redactions, specifically blocking or blurring the deceased couple’s bodies, in order to protect the Hackmans’ privacy.

Photos show the bathroom where Betsy Arakawa-Hackman was found dead. Her open container of pills can be seen with the evidence tag.

There’s also a “notice of hazardous condition” by the New Mexico Gas Company, affixed to the gas range.

In lapel videos, you can hear first responders talking about the possibility of a gas leak.

Gene Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s about a week after his wife and caretaker Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Hantavirus comes from infected rodents.