Pilot seeks help from community after hot air balloon is stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local hot air balloon pilot says his balloon and trailer were stolen. He is relying on the community for any help he can get.

John Mares says if he can’t find the balloon and the trailer he will be out more than $25,000. The balloon is yellow and turquoise with some burgundy, and it also has a Zia up at the top near the parachute. He got the “Burning Desire” balloon in 2017.

Mares told KOB 4 that he usually parks the trailer with the balloon inside at his house, but his business partner and fellow pilot took it instead to prepare for an upcoming balloon rally on Father’s Day in Angel Fire. When he woke up, it was gone.

“He sends me a text about 7 a.m. this morning asking if I picked up the balloon, and I said no, and he said ‘Oh – it’s gone, it’s not here.’ Immediately we started posting on Facebook and getting hold of APD, getting hold of our insurance and things of that sort,” Mares said.

They immediately went to social media and posted about it, but now they are playing the waiting game.

“It doesn’t seem often, but it happens more often than you think,” Mares said. “There have been balloons that have been damaged over the years at different balloon rallies, balloon trailers stolen from here, there, was a balloon stolen from the Balloon Fiesta a couple of years ago, so unfortunately, it happens.”

They remain hopeful they will get their balloon back, and they filed a police report. If you see the trailer or the balloon, call APD.