Plans announced to rebuild Hiway House in Nob Hill

A local development group announced plans Tuesday to transform the historic Hiway House into a new boutique hotel.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been a problem for neighbors and the city for quite some time. Now, there are plans to rebuild Nob Hill’s Hiway House.

In recent years, city officials and neighbors have voiced their concern over the property. Developers now want to tear it down and add 100 rooms, a rooftop bar, and revitalize the Hiway House neon sign.

They plan to break ground next year after completing asbestos abatement, and a complete demolition of the old motel.

The Hiway House was built in 1959.

