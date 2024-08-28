Plea agreement reached for man accused of murdering Muslim men

A plea agreement has been made in the remaining two murder cases against Muhammad Syed. Syed's the man accused in the shooting deaths of three Muslim men.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A plea agreement has been made in the remaining two murder cases against Muhammad Syed. Syed’s the man accused in the shooting deaths of three Muslim men.

An attorney for Muhammad Atif Syed told KOB 4 a plea agreement has been signed by both parities. This agreement covers the two remaining murder cases against Syed.

Syed was convicted by a jury in March of first-degree murder in the July 26, 2022, shooting death of 41-year-old Aftab Hussein.

A judge will need to approve the plea, and a hearing for that will be Tuesday.