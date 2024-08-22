PNM donates cut down tree limbs to feed zoo animals

PNM is helping out the animals at the Albuquerque BioPark by delivering tree trimmings it had to cut down to be used as food.

PNM regularly cuts down tree limbs that interfere with power lines. Instead of letting them go to waste, they brought them to the BioPark as a healthy treat for animals like the elephants.

“Because elephants eat a lot of browse material or tree material throughout their lifetime, it’s really, really nice they can bring us their cuttings as often as possible for their benefit and feeding,” said Zachary Gruberman with the Albuquerque BioPark.

Zookeepers say food with thicker bark is good for the elephants, which can consume hundreds of pounds of food each day.