PNM issues warning about copper theft and how to prevent it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM is warning people about copper theft and how to possibly prevent the crime as they say reports of it are on the rise this year.

According to PNM, they have received 92 copper theft reports from businesses, compared to 84 reports last year.

It isn’t just businesses, either. Copper theft also impacts people in residential areas. Copper is targeted because it’s a valuable metal often used in electrical wiring. Because it’s a valuable metal, residents and businesses can pay tens of thousands of dollars to repair and replace that wiring.

“Copper theft can lead to power outages, high repair costs, and dangerous situations for both the public, PNM employees and the thieves themselves,” a PNM rep stated in a news release issued this week.

How can you identify copper theft?

According to PNM, you may find that even though your power is on, it may fluctuate. Electronics may spark or arc around the meter box or transformer.

Often, copper thieves will also leave open the transformers housed in the green metal boxes containing electrical equipment and live wires.

“Touching such transformers could be deadly. Stay away, never touch this equipment, and report it to PNM immediately by calling 888-DIAL PNM (888-342-5766),” a PNM rep stressed in the release.

How can you deter thieves?

If you’re a business owner, you can install protective devices that barricade the doors to transformers and meters. You can also cover the locks and handles to deter access.

If you’re a residential customer, you can do this to deter copper theft at your home:

Illuminate your yard using motion sensors

Install security lighting and/or cameras

Do not leave equipment/metals exposed and unsecured

Join or organize a neighborhood watch network

See something, say something

If you suspect you’re the victim of copper theft, PNM asks you to report it to them immediately at 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766). They ask you to do that so they can send out a crew to make the area safe. Also, they may not know it occurred if you don’t report it.

PNM also asks that you report it to Crime Stoppers, either at 505-843-STOP (505-843-7867) or online. They say Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of people involved in copper theft.

For more tips to prevent copper theft and more info, click here.