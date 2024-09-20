PNM kicks off technical education program at 3 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM kicked off a new technical education program Thursday at three high schools across the state of New Mexico.

The PNM Power Pros program is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611 and these schools to train students to become electric utility trade professionals:

ACE Leadership High School in Albuquerque

Silver Consolidated Schools in Silver City, N.M.

Tularosa High School in Tularosa, N.M.

According to PNM, they have provided $1 million to ensure the program’s success in those three schools this year. Next year, a rep says they plan to expand the program to more high schools.

How does the program work? When students graduate from it, they will receive OSHA 10 certification and course credits toward career and technical education. A PNM rep says that taking these courses will help raise graduation rates and allow students to financially get ahead in life.

“The PNM Power Pros training program will allow high school students to prepare for successful careers in the electric trades while remaining at the forefront of the latest technologies and advancements in renewable energy. We will create a pipeline of highly trained professionals for businesses and organizations who rely on electricity for economic growth,” said Alfonso Martinez Jr., the IBEW Local 611 business manager.

For more information on the PNM Power Pros program, click here.