PNM to continue powerline rebuild near Hyde Park Road in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM contractors are gearing up to continue a powerline rebuild near Hyde Park Road in Santa Fe in the coming weeks.

Preliminary setup will begin Monday, April 15, as crews prepare for construction to resume. Then, construction will be back in full swing a week later.

Work will go from April 22 until the end of the summer. They hope the project will improve electrical reliability and resiliency in the area.

Crews will perform underground utility work and install new equipment to achieve this.

That may create temporary traffic delays on Hyde Park Road so traffic control and barriers will be out when they’re working. They’ll also have traffic flaggers at each end of construction and at each crossroad.

Once the project is complete, crews will repave the road. For more info, click here.