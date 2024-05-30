PNM to host free bill assistance event Thursday

Temps are going up and so may your bills. If you're in a financial pinch, here is an event that may help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM will host a free bill assistance event in Albuquerque this Thursday to help residential customers pay past-due electricity bills.

The event is from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at Alamosa Community Center. To receive help, you must bring:

Proof of disconnect notice from PNM

Your PNM bill

Proof of income and ID for everyone living in the home

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and/or SNAP benefits for the current year

If you can’t make it, there’s also an alternative to the in-person event. Click here to see a list of PNM Good Neighbor Fund Locations where you can schedule an appointment at an agency near you. You can also find other options to help manage your bill.

Eric Chavez, with PNM, stopped by to talk more about it in the video above.