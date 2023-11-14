Police: 1 dead after reported dispute in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death that happened Tuesday morning in southeastern Albuquerque.

Dispatch sent Albuquerque police officers to the area of Anderson and Madeira, near San Mateo and Kathryn.

According to APD, a reported dispute between two people was happening. One of the people involved in the dispute reportedly died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene. However, police are describing this as a “suspicious death” and haven’t said anything further yet.

