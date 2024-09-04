Police: 1 killed in southeast Albuquerque

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Walter Street, near Gibson and Broadway.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Walter St. S.E. They arrived and found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Police haven’t identified any suspects. An investigation is still ongoing.

Looking at numbers from the Albuquerque Police Department, and our count this month so far, this is the 14th homicide investigation that APD has opened over the last month.

