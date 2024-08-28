Police: 2 dead after shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in northeast Albuquerque that they say left two people dead.

Around 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Parsifal Street and Chico Road, just northwest of Central and Eubank.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and killed. Then, they found another man with gunshot wounds, who medics took to the hospital. That man later died from his wounds.

An investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.