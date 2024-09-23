Police: 2 injured in alleged street racing crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an alleged street racing crash that left two people injured Saturday afternoon in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, APD reported a crash “with injuries” that closed Gibson Boulevard at Yale Boulevard. An investigation uncovered Real Time Crime Center video showing a green Chevrolet and a purple Dodge speeding westbound on Gibson through the intersection with Girard, with a silver Kia not far behind.

hen, as an orange Mitsubishi trying to make a left turn from eastbound Gibson onto northbound Girard, the silver Kia reportedly slammed into it. The other two vehicles kept going west on Gibson.

The driver of the Mitsubishi sustained major injuries and is hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the Kia also suffered injuries and is in the hospital.

Police believe speed was a “contributing factor” to the crash. An investigation is still ongoing.

