Police: 2 killed in crash on US Highway 550 near Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Two people are dead after a two-car crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 550, near Rio Rancho.

According to the Rio Rancho Police Department, they responded with Rio Rancho Fire Rescue to a reported “severe motor vehicle incident” at U.S. 550 and Northwest Loop. Police investigated and two vehicles collided as one of them was trying to turn left onto the highway.

Two people died in the crash. They were both in the car that was traveling on U.S. 550 at the time of the incident.

Three other people were taken to area hospitals are in stable condition.

RRPD issued this statement Thursday evening on the crash:

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and community members affected by this tragedy. Additionally, we want to express our pride and appreciation to all officers, firefighters and medical personnel who worked tirelessly to save the lives of those involved.”

The crash closed the highway for hours, causing severe backups. The highway reopened but the investigation is still ongoing.