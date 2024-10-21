Police: 2 killed in shootings, suspect arrested in Farmington

Police in Farmington are investigating two shootings that they believe are connected. o

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Police in Farmington are investigating two shootings that they believe are connected. One suspect is in custody.

Police say this all started with a breaking and entering call. While officers were headed that way, a shooting happened just a few blocks away from that original call out location.

Not long after, there was a second shooting on Highway 516. They say a woman was killed in the first shooting, and a man in the second.

Officers say the first shooting was a domestic violence incident. They say the second happened as the suspect was trying to run.

They believe the alleged shooter is also responsible for the initial break in as well.

Police are not identifying anyone at this point.