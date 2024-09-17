Police arrest a San Juan County Chief Deputy DA for alleged DWI crash

Farmington police on Sunday arrested and charged Dustin O'Brien after he allegedly crashed his car and left the scene.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Police arrested a San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney accused of crashing his vehicle while intoxicated.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a retaining wall. The caller reportedly told police they received a Ring camera notification that there was someone in front of their home. While looking at the footage, the caller described to a police a man walking away from a truck on their property.

Multiple officers arrived and found a damaged truck parked against a retaining wall. Officers say they learned the truck was registered to Dustin O’Brien, a chief deputy district attorney for San Juan County.

At a nearby gas station, investigators say officers talked with a man who matched the caller’s description and had the smell of alcohol on his breath. The man allegedly admitted to drinking “one to two alcoholic drinks” that morning and said he felt safe to drive. He also allegedly said he didn’t remember being in an incident.

According to investigators, officers searched his vehicle and found two 12 oz. bottles of whiskey under the driver’s seat – one appearing to be completely empty and the other half-full.

The man, whom police identified as Dustin O’Brien, allegedly didn’t perform well on his field sobriety tests. After all of that and other circumstances, such as him allegedly being the sole owner of the vehicle, police arrested O’Brien on charges of DWI and leaving the scene of a crash.

O’Brien is now reportedly on administrative leave as an investigation is underway.