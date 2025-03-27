Police arrest driver accused of killing pedestrian in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested a man accused of causing a crash that killed a pedestrian and driving away Wednesday night in northeast Albuquerque.

At around 10:30p.m. dispatch sent officers to the area of Tramway Boulevard and Cloudview Avenue about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Investigators said, prior to the crash, two women were walking along the south shoulder of Tramway, just north of Cloudview. A Buick SUV was traveling south on Tramway and struck one of them before driving away.

That woman died because of her injuries.

Officers found the driver and identified him as 38-year-old Jonathan Gallegos. Gallegos allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving.

While investigators wait for the results of a blood test, Gallegos faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.