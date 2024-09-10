Police arrest man for alleged murder at Montessa Park

Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing a friend during an argument while four-wheeling at Montessa Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing a friend during an argument while four-wheeling at Montessa Park.

The man, identified as Andrew Johns, reportedly called Albuquerque police late Monday night with concerns about his friend after they fought. Johns also described his friend and the fight.

Johns said his friend was hitting him with a plastic pipe and throwing rocks at him. He went to get his gun, which prompted his friend to egg him on to shoot him. Johns then allegedly admitted to firing a gunshot into the air above his friend, who ran off.

Police arrested Johns for negligent use of a deadly weapon but then released him.

The next morning, city workers reportedly found a person dead near the park. That person had a gunshot wound to the head and allegedly matched the description that Johns provided.

Police then arrested Johns on a murder charge. He will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.