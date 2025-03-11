Police arrest nearly 200 people in Operation Route 66

In just three weeks, law enforcement agencies across the state arrested 184 people. 137 were wanted criminals.

It’s all part of Operation Route 66. It’s a joint effort by law enforcement to fight crime in Albuquerque, specifically in the International District.

Just last week, 70 people were arrested, and five of those were teens accused of stealing cars.

This news comes after state lawmakers shot down House Bill 134. It’s a bill that would have lowered the age of serious youthful offenders from 15 to 14. It would have also expanded the list of crimes where juveniles could be charged as adults.

Fixing our juvenile justice systems was high on the list for Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. Not to mention the lawmakers who pushed to have the bill even heard.

HB 134 died in committee, which means it is tabled for the session.

Bregman’s original plan included 36 changes to our state’s juvenile justice laws.

The Republican sponsors of the bill say juvenile justice will still be a focus for lawmakers.